Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for FeelGood Superfoods

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-focused Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. Dedicated to providing “Best in Class” products to its retailers, the company is focused on introducing both CBD and non-CBD product lines. CBD Global Sciences’ Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of FeelGood Superfoods to its family of brands, a non-CBD product line. Legacy will be carrying the FeelGood Superfoods Immune Support Shots line and anticipates it to be a very successful product in their portfolio.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I am excited to announce the addition of the Immune Support Shots from FeelGood Superfoods . This product line speaks for itself with a focus on quality and efficacy; the Immune Support Shots are a smart purchase that every person focused on the health of their immune system should make. I am confident that this product line will be in highflier for our company. It’s packed with organic supplements, tastes incredible and is being provided in a quick and affordable two ounce shot.”

ABOUT FEELGOOD SUPERFOODS

FeelGood Organic Superfoods launched in 2013 with the purpose of bringing new and affordable organic supplements to the market. Founder and CEO, Sebastien Hebbelinck, boasts over 25 years industry experience and has been building companies and brands with a reputation for excellence since 1994. Hebbelinck’s passion for nutrition combined with his innovative personality has allowed FeelGood Organic Superfoods to develop unique supplement products that are specific to our brand. Their mission is to create purposefully innovative and wholesome products that enhance our customers’ health and support their well-being for an overall FeelGood Lifestyle. “It’s not simply about bringing new products to the marketplace. It’s also about providing the best possible products that will support our customers and improve their overall well-being.”