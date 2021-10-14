Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces the Closing of Portage CyberTech Non Brokered Private Placement

Portage CyberTech is a new cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity that combines 100% of Converge’s existing Becker-Carroll and Vivvo business units. Portage CyberTech enables governments and enterprises to securely offer digital services to their citizens and customers and better protect identities and private data sharing. Portage CyberTech’s products enable the ability to expand digital services, streamline data-sharing, drive down costs, and simplify the end-customer experience with exceptional time to service.

GATINEAU, Québec and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that Portage CyberTech Inc. (“Portage CyberTech”), its recently formed cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity, has closed a non-brokered private placement. Portage CyberTech issued 43,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.80 per common share for gross proceeds to Portage of $35 million (the “Private Placement”). Upon completion of the Private Placement, Converge owns approximately 53% of Portage CyberTech, based on a $75 million valuation following completion of the Private Placement.

The creation of Portage is a result of Converge’s strategy to unlock and create shareholder value in high growth markets. Converge recognizes that SaaS businesses have distinct research and development and marketing economics, and Portage CyberTech intends to pursue a liquidity event (including through a public listing of Portage CyberTech shares) for all shareholders as it scales up to address its high growth market. An inter-company partner agreement between Converge and Portage CyberTech will support international customer engagements for a range of hosting options, including 24-7 support, so customers can benefit from Converge’s highly successful cross selling and go to market strategies. Portage CyberTech intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for acquisitions and other general corporate purposes. Don Cuthbertson has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Portage CyberTech.

Shaun Maine and Don Cuthbertson, Converge’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, have subscribed for Portage CyberTech common shares under the Private Placement. Such transactions are considered to be “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("MI 61-101"). Such transactions are exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.