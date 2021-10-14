checkAd

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces the Closing of Portage CyberTech Non Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 15:30  |  30   |   |   

GATINEAU, Québec and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that Portage CyberTech Inc. (“Portage CyberTech”), its recently formed cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity, has closed a non-brokered private placement. Portage CyberTech issued 43,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.80 per common share for gross proceeds to Portage of $35 million (the “Private Placement”). Upon completion of the Private Placement, Converge owns approximately 53% of Portage CyberTech, based on a $75 million valuation following completion of the Private Placement.

Portage CyberTech is a new cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity that combines 100% of Converge’s existing Becker-Carroll and Vivvo business units. Portage CyberTech enables governments and enterprises to securely offer digital services to their citizens and customers and better protect identities and private data sharing. Portage CyberTech’s products enable the ability to expand digital services, streamline data-sharing, drive down costs, and simplify the end-customer experience with exceptional time to service.

The creation of Portage is a result of Converge’s strategy to unlock and create shareholder value in high growth markets. Converge recognizes that SaaS businesses have distinct research and development and marketing economics, and Portage CyberTech intends to pursue a liquidity event (including through a public listing of Portage CyberTech shares) for all shareholders as it scales up to address its high growth market. An inter-company partner agreement between Converge and Portage CyberTech will support international customer engagements for a range of hosting options, including 24-7 support, so customers can benefit from Converge’s highly successful cross selling and go to market strategies. Portage CyberTech intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for acquisitions and other general corporate purposes. Don Cuthbertson has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Portage CyberTech.

Shaun Maine and Don Cuthbertson, Converge’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, have subscribed for Portage CyberTech common shares under the Private Placement. Such transactions are considered to be “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("MI 61-101"). Such transactions are exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces the Closing of Portage CyberTech Non Brokered Private Placement GATINEAU, Québec and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that Portage CyberTech Inc. (“Portage CyberTech”), its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...