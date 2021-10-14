checkAd

Simplicity Esports Acquires Esports Gaming Center at West Valley Mall in Tracy, California

The gaming center originally opened in 2016 and consists of 20 gaming stations and 30 tabletop seats for card tournaments and event.

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced that it has acquired the assets of an esports gaming center in Tracy, California. The location has been closed since early 2020 due to Covid-19 related restrictions, but is expected to reopen during the month of October.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to announce another esports gaming center location with a percentage rent lease as part of a new relationship with Namdar Realty Group. We continue to execute on our strategy of organic growth as well as growth through acquisition, as evidenced by the recording of over $900,000 in revenue for our most recently completed fiscal quarter, which represents over 350% growth when compared to the same quarter last year.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) owns 17 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 16 esports gaming centers that give the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports. Simplicity and Flamengo branded teams compete in popular games such as League of Legends, FreeFire, Wild Rift, and Heroes of the Storm. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments.

FreeFire, Heroes of the Storm, League of Legends, and Wild Rift are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2021 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:
Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586





