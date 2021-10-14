Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social

In addition to the new Nass Valley Gateway verified company page on FreeSpace Social, under the terms of the agreement, Nass Valley will run ads promoting its CBD business and its Nass Valley Direct division across the entire FreeSpace network. The companies have created a lucrative revenue share agreement, through which both parties will benefit great on all sales generated through FreeSpace.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] announced today that the company has signed a partnership agreement with emerging social media company, FreeSpace Social for the purpose of selling and distributing Nass Valley’s hemp-based products to FreeSpace users.

“FreeSpace has a great start as a leader in the next generation of social media networks,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “Partnering and growing with a company like this, at this stage is a very smart move for Nass Valley.”

Jon Willis, CEO of FreeSpace, added, “As we continue to grow exponentially, partnering with solid companies like Nass Valley will help us build a great long-term foundation. FreeSpace supports CBD product education and sales, so this alliance makes sense. We also love the fact that Nass Valley will be participating in our global mission to end sex trafficking.”

The FreeSpace Social app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. FreeSpace is projecting five million+ users over the next year.

ABOUT FREESPACE

FreeSpace is a social platform that shapes positive culture by helping people find the desire to better themselves and their community through unifying actions and experiences. More information about the app including links to download are on the website at freespacesocial.app.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.



