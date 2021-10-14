checkAd

CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming Presentation by CEO

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 15:30  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The Terra Nova property consists of 71 claims located 30 kilometers northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. Access is from the town of Terra Nova via 12 km of transmission line road built for the Lower Churchill Falls power development. CMC has an option to earn a 100% ownership of the property. The property lies within the Gander Zone which is an area of significant exploration interest as a result of Newfound Gold's Queensway gold project.

Terra Nova is an interesting property as it has a large alteration area of 12 square kilometers which to date has been subjected to limited exploration. The property is considered to have potential to host mesothermal gold-polymetallic deposits. The property currently comprises of five mineralized showings: (i) the Copper Vein; (ii) Nancy's gold vein showing; (iii) New Alteration Zone; (iv) the Silver Pit; and, (v) the Galena Vein Showing.

  • A grab sample collected at the Copper Vein Showing produced 354 ppb gold, 43.8 g/t silver, 2.33% copper and > 1,000 ppm tungsten;
  • A grab sample at Nancy's Gold Vein Showing have produced 6,812 ppb gold, 159.6 g/t silver, 1,562 ppm copper and > 1,000 ppm tungsten; and
  • Grab Samples collected from the Galena Showing have reported assays values of 953 ppb gold, 59.8 g/t silver, 7.2 % lead, and > 1,000 ppm tungsten.

Recent prospecting efforts have served to identify additional mineralized areas related to the existing showings and samples have been submitted for assay,

Mr. John Bossio, Chairperson noted, "We are pleased to initiate exploration efforts at Terra Nova Veil, Newfoundland. Central Newfoundland is a hotbed of exploration activity and we are excited to now be able to start to examine Terra Nova."

Upcoming Presentation

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of the Company will be providing a detailed update on 2021 exploration activities on Tuesday October 19, at 3:45PM (Eastern Standard Time). We look forward to all interested parties or persons to join us by registering for the presentation.

People can register to attend the conference here:

https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC, Yukon and Newfoundland, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

Seite 1 von 3
CMC Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CMC METALS
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming Presentation by CEO VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To ...
SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Bridal Veil Property in Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen