CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming Presentation by CEO
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The Terra Nova property consists of 71 claims located 30 kilometers northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. Access is from the town of Terra Nova via 12 km of transmission line road built for the Lower Churchill Falls power development. CMC has an option to earn a 100% ownership of the property. The property lies within the Gander Zone which is an area of significant exploration interest as a result of Newfound Gold's Queensway gold project.
Terra Nova is an interesting property as it has a large alteration area of 12 square kilometers which to date has been subjected to limited exploration. The property is considered to have potential to host mesothermal gold-polymetallic deposits. The property currently comprises of five mineralized showings: (i) the Copper Vein; (ii) Nancy's gold vein showing; (iii) New Alteration Zone; (iv) the Silver Pit; and, (v) the Galena Vein Showing.
- A grab sample collected at the Copper Vein Showing produced 354 ppb gold, 43.8 g/t silver, 2.33% copper and > 1,000 ppm tungsten;
- A grab sample at Nancy's Gold Vein Showing have produced 6,812 ppb gold, 159.6 g/t silver, 1,562 ppm copper and > 1,000 ppm tungsten; and
- Grab Samples collected from the Galena Showing have reported assays values of 953 ppb gold, 59.8 g/t silver, 7.2 % lead, and > 1,000 ppm tungsten.
Recent prospecting efforts have served to identify additional mineralized areas related to the existing showings and samples have been submitted for assay,
Mr. John Bossio, Chairperson noted, "We are pleased to initiate exploration efforts at Terra Nova Veil, Newfoundland. Central Newfoundland is a hotbed of exploration activity and we are excited to now be able to start to examine Terra Nova."
Upcoming Presentation
Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of the Company will be providing a detailed update on 2021 exploration activities on Tuesday October 19, at 3:45PM (Eastern Standard Time). We look forward to all interested parties or persons to join us by registering for the presentation.
People can register to attend the conference here:
https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/
Qualified Person
Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC, Yukon and Newfoundland, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.
