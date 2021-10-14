CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland and Upcoming Presentation by CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have been mobilized to their polymetallic Terra Nova Property in Newfoundland, Canada. The Terra Nova property consists of 71 claims located 30 kilometers northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. Access is from the town of Terra Nova via 12 km of transmission line road built for the Lower Churchill Falls power development. CMC has an option to earn a 100% ownership of the property. The property lies within the Gander Zone which is an area of significant exploration interest as a result of Newfound Gold's Queensway gold project. Terra Nova is an interesting property as it has a large alteration area of 12 square kilometers which to date has been subjected to limited exploration. The property is considered to have potential to host mesothermal gold-polymetallic deposits. The property currently comprises of five mineralized showings: (i) the Copper Vein; (ii) Nancy's gold vein showing; (iii) New Alteration Zone; (iv) the Silver Pit; and, (v) the Galena Vein Showing.