Speak over 70 languages during one of the biggest tech trade shows in the world

GITEX is a trade show centered around electronics, computing and advancements in the field of modern technology. The event is held annually and hosts a number of prominent figures from the tech industry in addition to welcoming some of the biggest companies in the world, with Microsoft, Red Hat and Dell included. Launched in 1981, GITEX has taken place at Dubai World Trade Center ever since, initially occupying only one hall and expanding to the entire complex in the later years. Each edition of the event focuses on different areas and aspects of modern technologies. For instance, the 2016 edition focused on robotics, and this year's edition will be centered around areas such as AI, 5G, Cloud, BigData, Cybersecurity, Blockchain and Quantum Computing.

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasco Electronics, a world-leading producer of voice translators, is set to visit GITEX — an annual trade show focused on consumer computing and advancements in modern technologies. The show will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and will last from October 17 to October 21. Vasco Electronics is planning to present their flagship product called Vasco Translator M3 , which has found its way into the b8ta shop in the Dubai Mall with features such as voice translation to and from over 70 languages, phone call translator, photo translator as well as free and unlimited internet for life in 200 countries. You can visit Vasco Electronics at Booth H4-B25.

Vasco Electronics is no stranger to international fairs and trade shows focused on modern technology. Their devices have been displayed several times during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a show held annually in Las Vegas, which focuses on businesses thriving on modern technologies. Vasco translators were also presented during events such as the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show in Hong Kong as well as IFA in Berlin, which is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions focused on consumer electronics and home appliances. This time their flagship translator will be on full display during GITEX.

In addition to appearing at international fairs and technology exhibitions, Vasco translators have been recognized with several prestigious technology awards. This year, Vasco Translator M3 has been honored with the Red Dot Design Award for being aesthetically and functionally compelling. What is more, in 2020, Vasco Electronics was also shortlisted for GLOMO Award and won it for Vasco Mini 2 — a translator that was described by judges as smart, specific and understanding its target audience very well.

Being a world-leading producer and distributor of cutting-edge voice translators, Vasco Electronics has established a number of dealerships around the world, enabling the company to distribute their products in Europe, USA, Canada and South-East Asia. When it comes to usage, the voice translators produced by Vasco Electronics have been employed by healthcare professionals, uniformed services, tourists and travelers in addition to businessmen and businesswomen who need to travel to foreign countries, participate in multilingual meetings or speak during group calls. It is also worth mentioning that being able to translate to and from over 70 languages gives an opportunity to communicate with as much as 90% of the population.

