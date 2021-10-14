checkAd

DGAP-News End of additional acceptance period of tender offer for Schaltbau

14.10.2021 / 15:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 14, 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), today announced the result of its voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer") to all shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company"). The additional acceptance period has commenced on September 28, 2021 and ended on October 11, 2021, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time).

Carlyle has now secured a total of 78.2% of the Schaltbau shares comprising Schaltbau shares which were tendered in the Offer as well as on-exchange and off-exchange purchases based on an increased total share capital as of September 30, 2021. All required closing conditions in the Offer have been fulfilled. The settlement of the Offer will be effected around October 25, 2021.

The Bidder continues to pursue its intention, as already announced on August 9, 2021, to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement within the meaning of Sec. 291 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) between the Company as dominated and profit and loss transferring entity and the Bidder as dominating and profit and loss receiving entity and to resolve on the conclusion of such domination and profit and loss transfer agreement in an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The preparations for the extraordinary general meeting are well advanced.


Press Enquiries:

Andrew Kenny, +44 7816 176120, andrew.kenny@carlyle.com
Katharina Gebsattel, +49 172 718 68 57, katharina.gebsattel@vub.de

Lutz Golsch, FTI Consulting, +49 173 6517710, lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com


About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With USD 276 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,800 people in 27 offices across five continents.

Further information is available at www.carlyle.com.

Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.


Important Notice

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer are set out in the offer document.

The Offer has exclusively been subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

