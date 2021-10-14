IT Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology

“For decades The Hackett Group’s benchmarks have been the gold standard by which most global companies measure world-class performance in IT and other business services. Now, with the growing impact of digital transformation, The Hackett Group is raising the bar further with its shift to a Digital World Class measurement standard. Our new research details how highly technology-enabled organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance,” said The Hackett Group Vice President, Research Erik Dorr.

By fully embracing digital transformation, IT organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency and effectiveness, including 19% lower cost, 3x more projects delivering targeted ROI, improved agility, and enhanced customer experience, according to new Digital World Class IT research from The Hackett Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

“The results are impressive. But the bottom line is straightforward. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact that digital transformation is having,” said Dorr. “For years, companies have been making incremental improvements, optimizing processes, cutting costs and reducing transactional labor to reach world-class performance. But new technologies allow many companies to fast-forward to Digital World Class levels of operational excellence and business value. And they can get much of this benefit by overlaying digital technology on their existing systems, rather than embarking on large-scale infrastructure changes.”

A public version of the research, “Digital World Class IT: Reaching New Heights in Peak Performance” is available free, with registration, at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/itdigwc2106sm. It contains more than 30 metrics detailing the performance of Digital World Class IT organizations. But here is a summary of the key research findings:

Greater Efficiency - 2021 Digital World Class technology organizations operate at a 19% lower cost per end user than peers, which represents a cost savings of $35.7 million for a $10 billion company. They are also more productive, operating with 26% fewer full-time IT staff, see 33% lower labor costs per end-user, and have 41% lower outsourcing costs. They achieve these savings while spending 3% more on technology than peers, including investing 36% more on software-as-a-service, which improves agility, responsiveness, and business resilience. They see emerging technologies as a path to innovation and improved business value, investing less on mature or declining technologies and 63% more than peers in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, and blockchain. Savings in labor, outsourcing, and overhead driven by digital transformation offset the higher technology cost.