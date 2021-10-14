checkAd

IT Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

By fully embracing digital transformation, IT organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency and effectiveness, including 19% lower cost, 3x more projects delivering targeted ROI, improved agility, and enhanced customer experience, according to new Digital World Class IT research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

“For decades The Hackett Group’s benchmarks have been the gold standard by which most global companies measure world-class performance in IT and other business services. Now, with the growing impact of digital transformation, The Hackett Group is raising the bar further with its shift to a Digital World Class measurement standard. Our new research details how highly technology-enabled organizations are achieving new levels of peak performance,” said The Hackett Group Vice President, Research Erik Dorr.

“The results are impressive. But the bottom line is straightforward. Our research provides empirical evidence of the impact that digital transformation is having,” said Dorr. “For years, companies have been making incremental improvements, optimizing processes, cutting costs and reducing transactional labor to reach world-class performance. But new technologies allow many companies to fast-forward to Digital World Class levels of operational excellence and business value. And they can get much of this benefit by overlaying digital technology on their existing systems, rather than embarking on large-scale infrastructure changes.”

A public version of the research, “Digital World Class IT: Reaching New Heights in Peak Performance” is available free, with registration, at http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/itdigwc2106sm. It contains more than 30 metrics detailing the performance of Digital World Class IT organizations. But here is a summary of the key research findings:

Greater Efficiency - 2021 Digital World Class technology organizations operate at a 19% lower cost per end user than peers, which represents a cost savings of $35.7 million for a $10 billion company. They are also more productive, operating with 26% fewer full-time IT staff, see 33% lower labor costs per end-user, and have 41% lower outsourcing costs. They achieve these savings while spending 3% more on technology than peers, including investing 36% more on software-as-a-service, which improves agility, responsiveness, and business resilience. They see emerging technologies as a path to innovation and improved business value, investing less on mature or declining technologies and 63% more than peers in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, and blockchain. Savings in labor, outsourcing, and overhead driven by digital transformation offset the higher technology cost.

Seite 1 von 3
Hackett Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IT Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology By fully embracing digital transformation, IT organizations can achieve superior levels of efficiency and effectiveness, including 19% lower cost, 3x more projects delivering targeted ROI, improved agility, and enhanced customer experience, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Human Resources Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Procurement Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Finance Organizations Can Achieve Breakthrough Improvements by Embracing Digital Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten