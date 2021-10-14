checkAd

Mattel Achieves 97% Recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-Certified Paper and Wood Fiber for Products and Packaging in 2020, Exceeding Its Goal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 16:00  |  27   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that in 2020 it exceeded its goal to achieve and maintain 95% recycled or FSC-certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in its products and packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005251/en/

Through its focus on maximizing post-consumer recycled content, avoiding virgin fiber from controversial sources, and seeking to increase the percentage of fiber certified by a credible third party, Mattel sourced 97% recycled or FSC-certified content used in products and packaging in 2020, as validated by the Rainforest Alliance. The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests.

“Responsible and sustainable sourcing is a critical component of our updated ESG strategy, and Mattel packaging teams implement various eco-design and circular economy principles in the development of our products and packaging,” said Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Head of Global Sustainability for Mattel. “Our focus is to develop innovative products and experiences that are better for our world by integrating sustainable materials and principles of product stewardship and circular design.”

Mattel was also recognized today by the FSC with a 2021 Leadership Award for its excellence in the use of FSC-certified products and commitment to responsible forest management. The accolade reflects a decade of partnership between the Company, including its packaging and procurement teams, and the Rainforest Alliance, which has supported the Company’s engagement, worked with its paperboard suppliers, and provided valuable training to help Mattel prepare for, achieve, and maintain FSC certification. The Rainforest Alliance also audits Mattel’s annual paper packaging and wood fiber use by source, volume, and type.

“The Rainforest Alliance has been proudly collaborating with Mattel on their Responsible Wood/Fiber Procurement Program since 2011. Through our partnership, the company has developed and subsequently improved its sustainable sourcing principles and goals, driven forward responsible sourcing practices of sustainably produced forest materials, and has ever since demonstrated steady progress towards the achievement of its set principles and goals,” said Christopher N.H. Schwarz, Manager, Corporate Advisory, Rainforest Alliance.

Seite 1 von 3
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Achieves 97% Recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-Certified Paper and Wood Fiber for Products and Packaging in 2020, Exceeding Its Goal Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that in 2020 it exceeded its goal to achieve and maintain 95% recycled or FSC-certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in its products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Mattel Creations Announces the Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville Celebrating Luxury Fashion House’s 100th Anniversary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Mattel Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21American Girl Debuts World by Us Doll and Book Line to Champion Equality and Promote Unity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten