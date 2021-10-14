checkAd

Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Third-Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 third-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2021 third-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

