Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 before the opening of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 4234143, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.