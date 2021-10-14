The facial recognition system is increasingly being used to control access by governments and law enforcement agencies to identify a person for better safety of valuable assets and therefore fuelling its demand in the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Facial Recognition Market" By Software (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, and Facial Analytics), By End User (Government and Defense, Healthcare, BFSI), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Facial Recognition Market size was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.92% from 2021 to 2028.