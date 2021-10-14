checkAd

Facial Recognition Market size worth $ 10.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.92% CAGR Verified Market Research

The facial recognition system is increasingly being used to control access by governments and law enforcement agencies to identify a person for better safety of valuable assets and therefore fuelling its demand in the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Facial Recognition Market" By Software (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, and Facial Analytics), By End User (Government and Defense, Healthcare, BFSI), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Facial Recognition Market size was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.92% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Facial Recognition Market Overview

The rising adoption of a multi-factor authentication system which includes fingerprints, retina scans, and facial recognition has boosted the Facial Recognition Market. Also, the rising innovations in facial recognition systems for applications in various fields are expected to provide an upthrust to the market in the coming years. Furthermore, facial recognition is widely being employed for surveillance applications in the public sector. Facial recognition acts as a key tool to help detect and locate human faces in images and videos, therefore surging its demand in the market.

Facial analytics will show positive growth in the global facial recognition market by 2028 owing to increasing demand and consumer preferences for facial analytics. Facial analytics offers benefits such as high performance, high accuracy, affordable, independent platform, easy to integrate, analyze face in images, videos, and real-life environments, and detection efficiency driving the global facial recognition market. Thus, it is used in various sectors such as healthcare, police, education, and research, and retail, to estimate age, BMI, gender, diseases detection.

