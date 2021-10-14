Healixa Invited To Attend GSOF Symposium - Europe

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “EMOR”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce it has been invited and will attend the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (“GSF”) Symposium - Europe. This announcement closely follows the Company’s October 7 th , 2021 announcement that it had joined the GFS.



Global SOF Symposium - Europe is an annual symposium and exhibition which brings the Special Operations Forces (SOF) audience together to network, explore topical developments and do business. It will welcome international military and government attendees from Australia, Georgia, Germany, Jamaica, Jordan, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and more!



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, “This is an excellent opportunity to meet some the most important people in the global special operations community. We look forward to continuing to explain Healixa’s AWH ( Atmospheric Water Harvesting ) as both a life sustaining technology for forces in the field as well as a way to win hearts and minds around the world.” Mr. Parker added, “We are very grateful to be part of the Global SOF Foundation,



COL (Ret.) Stu Bradin , “We are excited to have Healixa participate in such a strategically important event as GSOF EUROPE, being held in Poland this month. It is a perfect venue for their company as it will offer them fantastic exposure for their technologies, along with the correct contacts at the highest levels.”



About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



As Healixa prepares for manufacturing its Atmospheric Water Havesting (“AWH”) devices, it has begun to source components from US companies. Recently, Healixa signed a supply agreement Letter of Intent (“LOI”) whereby Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC Pink: SIRC) (“SIRC”) where SIRC will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct AWH device. For more information please visit www.healixa.com

