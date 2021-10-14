checkAd

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Launches PCN With First "Host" Country Cameroon; PCN to Revolutionize Multi-Billion Dollar Waste-Plastic Recycling Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IKYAYO Investment Holdings a civil equipment and infrastructure investment development company in the Republic of Cameroon, the Cemac and Ecowas zone of countries.

With the execution of this MOU, Cameroon will become the first host nation within the Clean-Seas global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) which intends to aggregate the developed world's waste-plastic stockpiles and convert it using pyrolysis technology plants - into high-value, environmentally friendly energy and commodities. Using the Company's proprietary technology, waste-plastic can now be collected, transported and converted in a transparent manner giving rise to a new level of environmental accountability.

Cameroon is located at the junction of western and central Africa. Its population of over 25 million is one of the most urban populations in western Africa. The MOU was executed during Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates' trip this month through the mid-east and southeast Asia to personally negotiate and sign agreements to begin building out the Clean-Seas PCN.

Commenting on the landmark MOU, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates said,

  1. "The planet is awash in waste plastic most of which is generated by developed nations. Recent geopolitical changes mean they can no longer pay to ship it to be dumped into undeveloped countries' landfills, rivers or incinerated.
  2. Less developed nations have the room and labor for waste-plastic pyrolysis conversion plants to be built and maintained. They want the jobs and to share in the revenue from commodities these plants produce.

"We unveiled the PCN six weeks ago, and already we have our first deal in place with numerous ongoing discussions for additional Host countries underway. Securing the first deal is always the hardest and, now that we have, we expect other countries to follow suit quickly.

