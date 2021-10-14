checkAd

Activated Carbon Market worth $8.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 16:30  |  15   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Activated Carbon Market by Type, Application (Liquid Phase (Water Treatment, Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical), Gas Phase (Industrial, Automotive), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Activated Carbon Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=362

Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market"

299 – Tables
36 – Figures
190 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/activated-carbon-362.html

The driving factors for the activated carbon market is its applications in water treatment and air purification along with stringent government regulations regarding the removal of mercury from power plants have led to increasing acceptance of activated carbon products.

Powdered activated carbon segment to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

The powdered activated carbon segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the activated carbon market. Powdered activated carbon (PAC) has a relatively smaller particle size compared to granular activated carbon and consequently presents a large surface-to-volume ratio. Owing to this, PAC is generally added directly to process units, such as rapid mix basins, clarifiers, and gravity filters. Traditionally, activated carbon is made in particulate form as powders or fine granules less than 1.0 mm in size with an average diameter between 0.15 mm and 0.25 mm. The effectiveness of PAC in adsorbing tastes and odors depends on adequate mixing, contact time, dosage, and on the cause and concentration of the taste or odor problem. PAC is used for applications such as wastewater treatment. It has low initial cost, and the dosage of PAC can be adjusted as per the changing contaminant levels. However, PAC has a high operating cost, and if used continuously, it cannot be regenerated, produces large quantities of sludge, and the dust resulting from the small particles of PAC make handling difficult.

