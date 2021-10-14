ISG to Publish Studies on Insurance Platform, BPO Service Providers

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called Insurance Platform Solutions and Insurance BPO Services, scheduled to be released in March. The reports will evaluate service providers helping insurance carriers with digital transformation efforts and with replacing legacy IT systems.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining the capabilities of platform and business process outsourcing (BPO) providers serving the insurance industry.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports focus on ways that service providers are helping insurance carriers modernize their IT systems and deliver better customer experiences, said Paul Schreiner, partner and insurance industry leader for ISG. “Insurance companies are looking to advanced technologies to help them achieve their goals,” he said. “They are turning to sourcing partners to help them leverage technology to develop innovative products and services, get them to market quickly and improve customer experience—all while achieving operational efficiencies and lowering costs.”

For the insurance platforms report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 85 platform providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the insurance platforms space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants that will be covered are:

Life and Retirement Platforms, covering providers targeting insurance carriers offering life and retirement policies. These platforms typically cover life insurance, annuities, supplemental benefits, retirement plans, pension risk transfer and structured settlements.

Property and Casualty Platforms, covering carriers offering property and casualty insurance. These platforms typically cover personal lines, commercial lines and specialty lines, including directors and offers liability and kidnap and ransom coverage.

For the insurance BPO services report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 45 insurance BPO service providers. The three quadrants that will be covered are: