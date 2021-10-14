checkAd

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Westcon settlement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 16:42  |   |   |   

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 13 October 2021.

Prosafe SE is pleased to announce that Westcon Yards AS  has today confirmed their formal support of the Schemes with modification approved by the Scheme Meetings of Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. on 28 September 2021.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 14 October 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Westcon settlement Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 13 October 2021. Prosafe SE is pleased to announce that Westcon Yards AS  has today confirmed their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...