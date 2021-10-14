checkAd

HealthLynked Subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC to Receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 16:45  |  28   |   |   

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK):HealthLynked Corp's Michael Dent and George O'Leary tell Proactive that its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings from the …

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK):

HealthLynked Corp's Michael Dent and George O'Leary tell Proactive that its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The company said the money represents a 213% increase over the $768,000 in shared savings that ACO Health Partners received the previous year. HealthLynked purchased ACO Health Partners in May 2020 and since has seen substantial increases in both shared savings and the number of attributed Medicare lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnf67S8cfcI

About HealthLynked Corp.:

It is our mission to improve healthcare by the transfer of accurate medical information between patients and their healthcare providers, improving medical practice efficiency, increasing access to quality healthcare, and facilitating accurate medical diagnosis.

Contact:

George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
goleary@healthlynked.com
+1-(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde
Capital Markets Strategist
bhayde@healthlynked.com
+1-(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
jh@hanoverintlinc.com
+1-(760)-564-7400

SOURCE: HealthLynked Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667939/HealthLynked-Subsidiary-ACO-Health-P ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthLynked Subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC to Receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK):HealthLynked Corp's Michael Dent and George O'Leary tell Proactive that its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
Nexa Obtains Operating License for The Aripuanã Project
TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...