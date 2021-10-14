checkAd

TG Therapeutics Announces Data for Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis Presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis

New ULTIMATE I & II data presented at ECTRIMS shows ublituximab treatment is associated with significant improvement in the multiple sclerosis functional composite (MSFC) score

Data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials recently supported a BLA submission to the U.S. FDA for ublituximab to treat patients with RMS

Webcast with key opinion leaders/investigators to be held today, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced data presentations, including additional analyses from two global, active-controlled, Phase 3 studies, called ULTIMATE I & II, evaluating ublituximab, the Company’s investigational novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, compared to teriflunomide, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). As previously reported, both studies met their primary endpoint with ublituximab treatment demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period (p<0.005 in each trial). During the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) additional data were presented in two presentations. Highlights from each presentation are included below.

Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “We are excited to share additional data from the ULTIMATE I & II trials during the ECTRIMS 2021 conference. The data further elucidate the potential benefits of ublituximab treatment especially on the tertiary endpoint of improvement in MSFC score, a detailed review of which is the subject of a late breaking e-poster.. We look forward to today’s event and hope you all can join us and hear from the key opinion leaders.”

The presentations at the 37th Congress of ECTRIMS highlighted the data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials including new additional analyses. These studies investigated the safety and efficacy of a one-hour 450mg infusion of ublituximab every six months, following the Day 1 infusion (150mg over four hours). The ULTIMATE I & II trials were conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and formed the basis for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for ublituximab in RMS which was submitted late last month. Highlights from each presentation, and links to the data presentations, are included below.

