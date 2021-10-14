checkAd

TradingView hits $3 billion valuation with $298 million investment

The world's most popular social network and charting platform for traders and investors closes $298 million financing round led by new investor Tiger Global to accelerate the company's mission of helping people "Look first / Then leap" into the investment markets.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView Inc, the world's most popular charting platform and social network for traders and investors, today announced a new $298 million investment round – led by Tiger Global. The financing takes the company – with paying customers in over 180 countries worldwide – to a $3 billion valuation.

Denis Globa, CEO and co-founder of TradingView said: "We're excited to be partnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights will contribute significantly to furthering TradingView's vision of informed financial trading and investing for the world." 

"We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same thing: to be in control of their own economic futures. We work towards this by creating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Then leap. That it doesn't matter who you are, or where you're from, you'll always have access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right trading opportunities, then act on them". 

The investment follows strong growth for the company, which recently reported a 400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitors to the platform in the last 18 months. It's now recognized as the world's most popular investing website1 – with 30 million monthly users – and in the top 100 most engaging websites globally on the internet2.

The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expecting to partner and integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next few years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using their preferred financial institutions. 

"TradingView's global reach, strong product offering, and engaged customer base positions the company to be the default social network and financial analysis platform used by all traders and investors," said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global. "We're looking forward to helping Denis and the team realize this ambition and expand the company's market leadership position."

