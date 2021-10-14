Vaxil Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a 100% Interest in Short Wave Pharma Inc.

Shortwave is an Israeli based pre-clinical stage biotech company, created to address the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from mental health, neurodegenerative and chronic conditions. Shortwave’s initial program is focused on treatment-resistant eating disorders, an underserved area with high mortality and morbidity. Early clinical data suggests psychedelics may play a beneficial role in therapy. Shortwave’s formulation and administration method present an innovative, IP-protected approach to treat this vulnerable population. If successful, Shortwave anticipates a relatively short regulatory process for approval.

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“ Vaxil ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative biotech company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the Short Wave Pharma Inc. (” Shortwave " or " Target ") business action (the “ Transaction ”).

Mr. Jesse Kaplan and Mr. Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partners of boutique investment & advisory firm Plaza Capital, and co-founders of Shortwave commented: “The acquisition will unlock significant value for both organizations and we are excited to be partnering with the experienced team at Vaxil”.

Mr. Gadi Levin, Chairman of the board of directors of Vaxil added: "This strategic acquisition will broaden our asset base as we continue to advance our existing technologies. We look forward to working with the Shortwave team in this exciting and developing space."

The consideration for the Transaction shall be $2,500,000 (the “Consideration”), payable in that number of units of Vaxil (the “Consideration Units”), arrived at by dividing the Consideration by a price per Consideration Unit equal to $0.10 (the “Base Price”), being 25,000,000 Units. In the event that the TSXV does not approve the Base Price, then the deemed price shall be increased to the minimum price allowed by the TSXV (subject to a minimum equal to the Base Price).

Each Consideration Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of Vaxil (“Common Shares”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional Common Share, upon payment of $0.20 (“Base Exercise Price”) at any time up to three (3) years from the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”). In the event that the TSXV does not approve the Base Exercise Price, then the exercise price shall be increased to the minimum exercise price allowed by the TSXV (subject to a minimum equal to the Base Exercise Price).