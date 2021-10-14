checkAd

Vaxil Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a 100% Interest in Short Wave Pharma Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 16:52  |  16   |   |   

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative biotech company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the Short Wave Pharma Inc. (”Shortwave" or "Target") business action (the “Transaction”).

Shortwave is an Israeli based pre-clinical stage biotech company, created to address the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from mental health, neurodegenerative and chronic conditions. Shortwave’s initial program is focused on treatment-resistant eating disorders, an underserved area with high mortality and morbidity. Early clinical data suggests psychedelics may play a beneficial role in therapy. Shortwave’s formulation and administration method present an innovative, IP-protected approach to treat this vulnerable population. If successful, Shortwave anticipates a relatively short regulatory process for approval.

Mr. Jesse Kaplan and Mr. Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partners of boutique investment & advisory firm Plaza Capital, and co-founders of Shortwave commented: “The acquisition will unlock significant value for both organizations and we are excited to be partnering with the experienced team at Vaxil”.

Mr. Gadi Levin, Chairman of the board of directors of Vaxil added: "This strategic acquisition will broaden our asset base as we continue to advance our existing technologies. We look forward to working with the Shortwave team in this exciting and developing space."

The consideration for the Transaction shall be $2,500,000 (the “Consideration”), payable in that number of units of Vaxil (the “Consideration Units”), arrived at by dividing the Consideration by a price per Consideration Unit equal to $0.10 (the “Base Price”), being 25,000,000 Units. In the event that the TSXV does not approve the Base Price, then the deemed price shall be increased to the minimum price allowed by the TSXV (subject to a minimum equal to the Base Price).

Each Consideration Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of Vaxil (“Common Shares”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional Common Share, upon payment of $0.20 (“Base Exercise Price”) at any time up to three (3) years from the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”). In the event that the TSXV does not approve the Base Exercise Price, then the exercise price shall be increased to the minimum exercise price allowed by the TSXV (subject to a minimum equal to the Base Exercise Price).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaxil Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a 100% Interest in Short Wave Pharma Inc. Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative biotech company is pleased to announce that the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...