Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s Third Quarter financial results to the wire service on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s Third Quarter financial results.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations will host the call.

To access the call, dial 877-545-0523 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial 973-528-0016. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/43162. You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010, or 919-882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID# 43162. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions. For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/about

Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com