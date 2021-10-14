checkAd

NetApp Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage1 based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Concurrently, NetApp was also recognized amongst this year’s top vendor solutions evaluated in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage2 across all use cases. In the Cloud IT Operations use case, NetApp AFF A-Series received the highest scores.

According to Gartner, “Primary storage systems deployed as arrays or software-defined storage solutions are crucial to mission- and business-critical workloads. I&O leaders need to evaluate platform attributes, core technologies and business model capabilities across use cases shaping next-generation IT strategies.”

“We believe that NetApp’s positioning again in this year’s Leaders quadrant for Primary Storage and the Critical Capabilities study reflects our success helping organizations everywhere build a data fabric strategy, backed by our ONTAP unified management software and solutions portfolio, to support primary storage workloads and drive true business impact,” said James Whitemore, CMO at NetApp. “We see this as another indicator that our strategic investments, continuous R&D and innovation, and native integrations with public cloud partners are in line with the needs of enterprises and ahead of the market curve. As a truly cloud-led, data-centric software company, we are enabling organizations to put their data to work—wherever their data lives in the hybrid cloud.”

NetApp leads the storage industry with its next-generation ONTAP data management software that spans on-premises and cloud environments to deliver common data services with simplified management and consumption of valuable storage resources. With ONTAP providing the flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, NetApp’s portfolio provides enterprises with deep cloud integrations and capabilities to modernize IT infrastructures and achieve true digital transformation. NetApp’s primary investments in innovation are driven by key business drivers, including:

  • Digital transformation using file/block in the public cloud and core infrastructure that supports enterprise applications, unstructured data, and AI workloads.
  • Seamless, unified management platforms that provide a consistent operational experience regardless of physical location of data.
  • Specialist-level capabilities that are simple enough for IT generalists to use for flexibly managing consumption, operation, and risk detection/mitigation.
  • Adopting the latest innovations like NVMe without having to execute costly and disruptive technology transitions.
  • Flexible consumption models that extend from on-premises to the edge to the cloud.

In Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage, NetApp’s AFF A-Series was recognized as a top product suite amongst all vendors evaluated against critical capabilities across all use cases including containers, application consolidation and cloud IT operations.

Seite 1 von 3
NetApp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NetApp Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage1 based on its completeness of vision and ability to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21NetApp erwirbt CloudCheckr und erweitert sein Angebot um die NetApp CloudOps-Plattform, damit Unternehmen ihre Multi-Cloud-Infrastruktur besser optimieren und absichern können
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21NetApp to Acquire CloudCheckr and Expand its Spot by NetApp CloudOps Platform to Enable Organizations to Better Optimize and Secure Their Multi-Cloud Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten