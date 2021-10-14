Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Transformational Consumer-Centric Healthcare Strategy to Fuel Long-Term Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced its new consumer-centric healthcare strategy to drive sustainable, long-term profitable growth. The plan features the launch of Walgreens Health, a new business segment enabled by investments in VillageMD and CareCentrix, accelerating the company’s capabilities in primary care, post-acute care and home care.

The strategic plan was unveiled today during the company’s virtual investor conference, following the announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. The WBA leadership team shared details on its new strategic priorities to deliver advantaged growth in community healthcare, including: