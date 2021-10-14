Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Transformational Consumer-Centric Healthcare Strategy to Fuel Long-Term Growth
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced its new consumer-centric healthcare strategy to drive sustainable, long-term profitable growth. The plan features the launch of Walgreens Health, a new business segment enabled by investments in VillageMD and CareCentrix, accelerating the company’s capabilities in primary care, post-acute care and home care.
The strategic plan was unveiled today during the company’s virtual investor conference, following the announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. The WBA leadership team shared details on its new strategic priorities to deliver advantaged growth in community healthcare, including:
- Transform and align the core by building the pharmacy of the future to support and enable its healthcare strategy; Reimagining retail through expanded health and wellness offerings and mass personalization; Accelerating WBA brands and digital offerings; Expanding the Transformational Cost Management program
- Build the next growth engine with consumer-centric healthcare solutions: Accelerating the path to become a leading provider of local clinical care services; Leveraging a consumer-centric technology and pharmacy network to deliver and enable others to deliver value-based care; Strengthening partnerships with payors, providers and patients
- Focus the portfolio and optimize capital allocation: Prioritize core assets and healthcare ambitions and maintain the commitment to return cash to investors
- Build a high-performance culture and a winning team: Attract and retain a best-in-class, diverse team
“I am pleased to announce WBA’s new strategy to transform our core businesses, focus our portfolio and launch our next growth engine of consumer-centric healthcare solutions, enabled by a high-performance culture and winning team,” said Roz Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Our strategy leverages an ecosystem including our trusted brands, exceptional assets, healthcare expertise and scale, integrated with a range of new talent, capabilities, resources and an intensified focus on operational excellence to drive long-term sustainable profit growth.”
