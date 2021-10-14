checkAd

Richardson Electronics Announces European Expansion for ULTRA3000 Series - Energy Storage and Power Delivery Modules

Includes showcasing products at Key Energy – Renewable Energy Expo in Italy

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is expanding into the European market with the patented ULTRA3000 Series of ultracapacitor modules that are custom designed for energy storage and power delivery for wind turbine generators. This proven technology has been highly successful in the North American market, with over 2 million accumulated hours of operation in wind turbine pitch systems. Its patented plug-and-play design allows users to reduce installation time and labor cost and decrease downtime.

"The ULTRA3000 is extremely well received by key wind farm owners/operators in North America. We are excited about the launch of this product into the European market, where green initiatives are rapidly increasing. With our strong resources and infrastructure in Europe, we are able to immediately serve new and existing customers throughout Europe with this groundbreaking technology," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

Richardson Electronics will be exhibiting at the Key Energy – Renewable Energy Expo, stand D7-194. The conference will take place October 26 through October 29, 2021, at the Rimini Expo Centre, Italy. Key Energy is an international exhibition and conference covering renewable energy, energy storage systems, energy efficiency, urban regeneration, sustainable mobility, lighting, and smart grids. A focus area is wind technology, including floating wind technology, components, solutions for revamping and re-powering existing parks, and operations and maintenance. The show is in collaboration with ANEV (Italy's National Association of Wind Energy). Key Energy will showcase technologies, services, and integrated solutions that promote and accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy – the main aim of the Green Deal, the strategic plan for sustainable growth launched by the European Union.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at the Key Energy Expo – stand D7-194. To learn more about the show or to register, visit the Key Energy registration page.
                                              
About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com. Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies
For nearly 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Greg Peloquin
Executive Vice President – Power & Microwave Technologies
Phone: (630) 659-8900
peloquin@rell.com 





