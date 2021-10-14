checkAd

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB which Took Place on 14th October 2021

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; Company) took place on 14th October 2021, the shareholders attending the meeting held 151 195 332 shares, which entitle them to 151 195 332 votes (i.e. 66,48 % of votes granted by all shares of the Company.

The following decisions have been taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Decision:

1.1. To initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and delist them from trading on the regulated market Warsaw Stock Exchange pursuant to Article 91 section 5 and Article 90a Section 1a Subsection 1) of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

1.2. To determine that the price of the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market Warsaw Stock Exchange is set in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Poland on Public Offerings and the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Securities.

2. Authorisations to the Manager of the Company

Decision:

To authorise and oblige the Manager of the Company with the right to delegate, after the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange is duly submitted and implemented and any other needed procedures under the applicable Lithuanian and/or Polish laws are duly executed, to carry out necessary actions and to submit necessary documents to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Polish Financial Supervision Authority and to Polish National Depository for Securities for taking decisions on delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

All documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting,  are available at the headquarters of AUGA group AB, Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Lithuania (phone +370 5 233 5340) and also available online at www.auga.lt.

CEO
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340





