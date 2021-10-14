Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients with RMS
- (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA says new data presented at ECTRIMS shows Evobrutinib is first BTK inhibitor to demonstrate a significant reduction in slowly expanding lesions (SEL) in patients with RMS.
- Phase II post-hoc data show evobrutinib reduced acute and chronic inflammation processes in the central nervous system that may be early indicators of MS disease progression, the company said
- Additional data indicate that evobrutinib treatment was associated with reduced MRI and relapse activity in a patient population with more severe prognosis, based on baseline neurofilament levels, according to the company
- The first and only integrated safety analysis of a BTK inhibitor that includes MS patients demonstrated that evobrutinib is well-tolerated across three Phase II trials in more than 1000 patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, including RMS, Merck KGaA says
