Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients with RMS

(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA says new data presented at ECTRIMS shows Evobrutinib is first BTK inhibitor to demonstrate a significant reduction in slowly expanding lesions (SEL) in patients with RMS.

Phase II post-hoc data show evobrutinib reduced acute and chronic inflammation processes in the central nervous system that may be early indicators of MS disease progression, the company said

Additional data indicate that evobrutinib treatment was associated with reduced MRI and relapse activity in a patient population with more severe prognosis, based on baseline neurofilament levels, according to the company

The first and only integrated safety analysis of a BTK inhibitor that includes MS patients demonstrated that evobrutinib is well-tolerated across three Phase II trials in more than 1000 patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, including RMS, Merck KGaA says



