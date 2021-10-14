checkAd

Expandable Polystyrene Market size worth $ 13.05 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.20% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 17:15  |  14   |   |   

The expandable polystyrene acts as an excellent suitable material for the packaging of heavy and fragile products such as – consumer electronics and household goods. The material aids in proper transport and handling of such goods with efficient scratch protection, therefore surging its demand in the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Expandable Polystyrene Market" By Product Type (White Grey, And Black), By Application (Building and Construction, Packaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Expandable Polystyrene Market size was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.05 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20 % from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41657

Browse in-depth TOC on "Expandable Polystyrene Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Overview

Increasing application of expanded polystyrene in the construction and packaging industries owing to its closed-air low-thermal conductivity, ease of handling, mechanical resistance (insulation in the wall structure and roofs & flooring), low water absorption, and sound resistance is the key factor driving the growth of global expanded polystyrene market.

The ability to provide the best packaging solution to keep the product safe and shock absorbent from risk in transport and providing total protection for the industrial product is fostering the growth of the overall expanded polystyrene market. Additionally, food packaging safety through expanded polystyrene is another prospective factor for the growth of the expanded polystyrene market. The overall market is also driven by the environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene and high rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene.

Despite having various advantages of expanded polystyrene, some factors restrain and challenge the growth of the overall market. The factors like volatility in crude oil prices and availability of substitutes such as polypropylene and bio-plastics may thwart the overall growth of the expanded polystyrene market.

Key Developments in Expandable Polystyrene Market

  • In 2019, Versalis (Eni) a chemical company launched its new type of expandable polystyrene (EPS) named Extir FL 3000 to prevent plastic leakage. This material offers the industry an opportunity to increase sustainable products in sectors such as food packaging, industrial packaging (for appliances, furniture, and automotive vehicles), protective helmets, containers, and seats. It also minimizes the risk of plastic granules leaking into the environment.

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synthos S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., The Ravago Group, Flint Hills Resources, LLC, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Expandable Polystyrene Market size worth $ 13.05 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.20% CAGR Verified Market Research The expandable polystyrene acts as an excellent suitable material for the packaging of heavy and fragile products such as – consumer electronics and household goods. The material aids in proper transport and handling of such goods with efficient …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key ...
Empire State Building Partners With Bronx Brewery As Second Vendor In ESB Pop-Up Program To Offer ...
Thermal Management in the Silicon Carbide Revolution, Discussed by IDTechEx
Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Fimatix completes acquisition of Testing Performance
RPA Proves itself as Rocket Fuel for MSPs: ElectroNeek Reports Record 750% Growth of Revenue from Managed Service Providers
Embracer Group acquires mobile game developer Jufeng Studio and eight mobile titles
ProtectedSeas Completes First Atlas of European Marine Protected Area Regulations
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI