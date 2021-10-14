Swinerton Accelerates Construction Projects with Matterport, Cutting Travel Costs by 50 Percent

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Swinerton, a California-based construction firm, uses Matterport to significantly reduce costs associated with project delays and travel to sites by staff, stakeholders and clients. By capturing digital twins of projects throughout the construction process, Swinerton can visually document site conditions in a photorealistic and dimensionally accurate way. This enables teams to remotely oversee construction progress, and precisely measure spaces without the need to be there in person.

By using Matterport, Swinerton has reduced the need for architects, mechanics, electricians, and plumbers to travel by up to 50 percent. This also reduces the number of people on a job site, thereby increasing on-site efficiency and decreasing Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) risks.

By integrating digital twins into their workflow, Swinerton has almost eliminated travel time and associated costs for clients, saving them thousands of dollars. In addition, regular visual updates and digital walkthroughs provide clients a sense of ownership and peace of mind throughout the project timeline.

“We’ve only become more effective because of Matterport. Two-dimensional blueprints and plans don’t give a sense of how a space will come together the way Matterport digital twins do,” says Rachel Kurth, Assistant Project Manager for Special Projects at Swinerton. “We guide clients through digital twins of spaces so that they don’t have to travel to the site, resolving issues by the next day. We shaved four weeks off a recent project using this approach. It’s been a game-changer for our company and our industry.”

The Matterport platform also allows Swinerton team members to communicate more efficiently with each other and stakeholders as soon as new site conditions arise. Thanks to its integration with Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, they can remotely resolve issues and Requests For Information (RFIs) flagged within digital twins with Notes or Mattertags. Swinerton can log those issues or RFIs and track them until they’re resolved, expediting overall project timelines which translates to cost savings and faster payment.