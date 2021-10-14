checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 17:24  |  13   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Northern Trust    
Citibank    

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.870000 0.020000 12.890000 57852124
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.760000 0.030000 13.790000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360   57752875   12.870000
Sub Total 8.A 57752875 12.870000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 99249 0.020000
Sub Total 8.B2   99249 0.020000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1)   0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1) Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1) Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1) Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( Chain 1) Jupiter Asset Management Limited 0.260000 0.000000 0.260000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2)   0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Merian Global Investors Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) Jupiter Investment Management Limited 12.610000 0.020000 12.630000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
14.10.2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holding(s) in Company TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Dream Industrial REIT Announces $250 Million Equity Offering, and Provides Update on 5 Million ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...