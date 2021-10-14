Reviv3 Procare Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results
Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels.
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2021.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Summary
- Revenues increased to $839,272 or 213% compared to $268,454 in the prior year period, driven by revenue growth in the direct-to-consumer and distribution sales channels.
- Gross profit increased to $475,376, or 57% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $132,195 or 49% of revenues, in the prior year period, representing a 16% year-over-year increase, primarily attributable to our continued focus on higher margin, direct-to-consumer sales.
- Cost of sales as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 43%, compared to 51% for the prior year period. The overall decrease in cost of sales is primarily attributable to the Company's increased efficiencies in procurement and manufacturing systems, and increased sales in the higher margin, direct-to-consumer sales channels.
- Operating expenses increased to $489,850, or 58% as a percentage of sales, compared to $200,235, or 75% as a percentage of sales, for the prior year period. The dollar increases in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, were primarily the result of higher marketing and advertising expenses in the direct-to-consumer sales channels.
- Net loss was $16,039 compared to a net loss of $69,269 for the prior year period.
Management Commentary
"Reviv3 delivered record revenues for the first quarter driven by broad-based momentum across our sales channels and continued execution in our direct sales customer acquisition and maintenance." commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO of Reviv3 Procare. "We remain highly focused in revenue expansion as we continue to enhance our marketing platforms with new tools and deliver positive customer responses to our product offerings."
"In our first quarter, revenues increased by 213 percent year-over-year generating $839,272. We achieved a gross profit of 57 percent to $475,356, representing a 16 percent year-over-year margin increase. Our performance reflects the impact of the strategies we implemented several quarters ago to optimize revenue and improve efficiencies of our operations. Looking ahead, our primary focus remains generating revenues while enhancing our margin profile, which we expect will continue to drive performance and create value over the long term," concluded Toghraie.
