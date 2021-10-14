Reviv3 Procare Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results

Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels.LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company …

Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels.LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company …

Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2021.