Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, predictive insights, and rapid root-cause analysis technology, today released the next Investor Update Letter from the Company:

Dear Shareholders,

We are now three months into a new fiscal year, and I wanted to take this opportunity to discuss several important corporate developments with you.

FUNDING

First, I am happy to report that in the last 45 days we have raised $1.5 million from a strategic investor. The funding came from the sale of common stock under our S-3 registration.

With this latest investment, we are now rapidly accelerating our corporate growth strategy. This includes hiring additional sales, marketing, and software development resources necessary to capitalize on the timing and competitive advantages that we have with our TruContextTM platform.

TruContext allows companies to radically simplify security operations by delivering data to analysts that is presented in an already understandable way, which allows them to see their data with its natural relationships made intuitive and obvious - put the information in its TruContext.

Analysts can then immediately focus on analysis and the mission of securing the enterprise. TruContext frees up human capital from the days, weeks, or more which is typically spent on manipulating and preparing data for analysis. No more spending most of an analyst's time trying to make sense of raw data joining the dots between the thousands of daily logs and alerts, many of which are false positives, before even getting to the task of solving problems.

IMPROVED WEBSITE

We are launching on the evening of October 14th an improved website which includes richer content and information regarding our capabilities, and more importantly, focuses on the results that our customers will achieve with our products and services. Partner and Customer portals will be added, along with training and user reference material. Look for ongoing addition of content to the website in the coming days.

PATENT APPLICATION

Visium is in the process of applying for a provisional patent related to many of the enhancements in automation, machine learning, seamlessly building intuitive models from raw data, and functionality of TruContext.

PARTNERSHIPS

We will be announcing additional reseller and technology partnerships in the coming weeks. We have already partnered with world-class companies like Splunk, Datadog, and Tenable, among others, and we view these partnerships as critical to our success as we go to market. Our sales team continues to work with high-level companies to finalize sales, including OEM contracts. Additional partnerships are on the way. In addition, we continue to work closely with MITRE Corporation to closely integrate with the MITRE Att&ck framework, among other things. MITRE has also amended the existing license agreement to extend the milestone dates in the agreement for an additional 12 months.

