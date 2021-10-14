checkAd

La Française des Jeux Continuation of Good Momentum in Q3 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 17:45  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France’s leading gaming operator, announces its revenue for the nine months to end-September 2021.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ, said: The good recovery in our business seen in the second quarter has continued, both online and in our point-of-sale network, with a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue. We are confident that we will achieve our full-year objectives and we have faith in our sustainable growth strategy, which combines financial performance and responsible gaming commitment. In the meantime, FDJ Group has recently renewed its support for the most vulnerable groups, in the form of an exceptional €2 million programme in favour of young people hit hard by the health crisis.”

Key figures (in millions of euros)

9M
2021

9M
2020

9M
20191

2021/20191

Q3
2021

Q3
2020

Q3
20191

2021/2020

Revenue

1,611

1,352

1,498

+7.5 %

529

504

503

+5.1 %

Stakes

13,695

11,277

12,579

+8.9 %

4,536

4,378

4,126

+3.6 %

In Q3 2021, compared with 2020, revenue grew by 5% to €529 million, based on growth of 4% in stakes.

Revenue was up across all of the Group’s businesses:

- For lottery games, the increase in revenue (+4%) was driven by that of stakes (+6%), with:

  • Instant game stakes up 8% at €2.2 billion, notably with the success of the fourth edition of the Mission Patrimoine game;
  • Draw games stakes up 2% at €1.4 billion, benefiting from favourable Loto events, including long cycles and a record jackpot of €26 million.

- For sports betting, revenue was up 7% on stakes down 3%. The contrasting trend is attributable to a decrease in the player payout (PPO) ratio.

  • The decline in stakes is attributable to an unfavourable comparison base, as the third quarter of 2020 benefited from the rescheduling of numerous sporting competitions initially planned for the second quarter, such as the UEFA Champions League.

- Stakes were up across all distribution channels:

  • +2% in points of sale, to more than €4 billion;
  • +20% online, to nearly €0.5 billion. This trend reflects continued growth momentum in the wake of the health crisis, particularly for online lottery games, whose performance continues to be driven by growth in the number of players.

Player winnings totalled €3.1 billion, up more than 3%, representing a PPO ratio of 68.9%, compared with 69.3% in Q3 2020.

As such, gross gaming revenue (GGR: stakes less player winnings) increased by 5% to €1.4 billion, while net gaming revenue (NGR: GGR less contribution to public finances), which accounts for the bulk of the Group’s revenue, was up 4% at €516 million; revenue from other activities rose by €3 million to €13 million.

Cumulatively at the end of September, compared with 2019, revenue was up 8% at €1.6 billion, with stakes up 9%.

Revenue was up for both lottery games and sports betting.

- For lottery games, the increase in revenue (+5%) was in line with that of stakes.

- For sports betting, revenue grew at a slower pace than stakes (+17% vs +25%) due to the increase in the PPO ratio.

Player winnings totalled €9.4 billion, based on a PPO ratio of 68.8%, compared with 68.2% in the nine months to end-September 2019.

As such, GGR was up 7% at €4.3 billion, and NGR up 7% at €1.6 billion; revenue from other activities amounted to €37 million (+€9 million).

2021 Outlook

In view of revenue at the end of September, and with a stabilised health environment, FDJ confirms its outlook for 2021, with:

- Revenue of €2.2 billion, based on stakes of approximately €18.8 billion;

- EBITDA margin greater than or equal to 22%; and

- Conversion of EBITDA into free cash flow2 maintained at over 80%.

The Group’s next financial communication

FDJ will report its 2021 revenue and earnings on Wednesday 16 February 2022 before the start of trading.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information on FDJ Group’s objectives, as well as forward-looking statements. These statements do not reflect historical data and must not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data mentioned will occur. The information contained herein is based on what the Group considers to be reasonable data, assumptions and estimates. FDJ operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The Group is therefore not in a position to anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to impact its activity, the potential impact thereof on its activity, or even to what extent the materialisation of a risk or a combination of risks could present significantly different results from those mentioned in any forward-looking statements. The information contained herein is provided solely as at the date of the present press release. The Group makes no commitment to update these forward-looking statements or the assumptions on which they are based, aside from the fulfilment of any legal and regulatory obligations incumbent upon it. FDJ will disclose to the market any updates to information provided that are likely to have a significant impact on its activities, results, financial position or outlook, in accordance with applicable regulations, and will comply with the ongoing disclosure obligations applicable to all companies whose shares are listed for trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

About FDJ Group

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It offers a range of enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games – draw games and instant games – and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ’s performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.
FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

Appendices

2019 data restated with full-year application of the new tax regime effective from 1 January 2020 and the consolidation of Sporting Group, but without restatement for long lottery cycles.

In € million

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Change
09.2021 vs.
09.2020

30.09.2019
restated

Change
09.2021 vs.
09.2019
restated

Stakes*

13,695

11,277

+21.5 %

12,579

+8.9 %

Of which lotteries

10,480

9,188

+14.1 %

9,980

+5.0 %

Instant lottery games**

6,499

5,605

+15.9 %

6,015

+8.0 %

Draw games

3,982

3,583

+11.1 %

3,965

+0.4 %

Of which sports betting

3,189

2,060

+54.8 %

2,559

+24.6 %

 

 

 

 

 

Digitalised stakes***

3,852

2,489

+54.8 %

2,447

+57.4 %

Offline stakes

12,141

10,249

+18.5 %

11,766

+3.2 %

* Stakes reflect wagers by players, and do not constitute the revenue of the FDJ Group
** Mainly scratch games (point of sale and online)
*** Digitalised stakes include online and digitalised stakes at the point of sale, i.e. using a digital service/application for their preparation, prior to registration by the distributor

In € million

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Change
09.2021 vs.
09.2020

30.09.2019
restated

Change
09.2021 vs.
09.2019
restated

Stakes

13,695

11,277

+21.5 %

12,579

+8.9 %

Prizes won

9,420

7,678

+22.7 %

8,574

+9.9 %

Player payout ratio

68.8 %

68.1%

+0.7 bp

68.2 %

+0.6 bp

Gross gaming revenue (GGR)

4,275

3,598

+18.8 %

4,005

+6.7 %

GGR as % of stakes

31.2 %

31.9 %

-0.7 bp

31.8 %

-0.6 bp

Net gaming revenue (NGR)

1,574

1,323

+19.0%

1,470

+7.1 %

NGR as % of stakes

11.5%

11.7%

-0.2 bp

11.7 %

-0.2 bp

Revenue

1,611

1,352

+19.1 %

1,498

+7.5%

1 2019 data restated with full-year application of the new tax regime effective from 1 January 2020 and the consolidation of Sporting Group, but without restatement for long lottery cycles.
2 Free cash flow: cash flow generated by operations after investments related to operations.

La Francaise des Jeux Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Française des Jeux Continuation of Good Momentum in Q3 2021 Regulatory News: La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France’s leading gaming operator, announces its revenue for the nine months to end-September 2021. Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ, said: “The good recovery in our business seen in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:45 UhrFDJ 9-Month Revenue up 8%; Outlook Unchanged
PLX AI | Analysen