BALYO Announces the Launch of of a Capital Increase by Private Placement

The Primary Offer of a target amount of €7 million will in any event be limited to 20% of the number of shares of the Company currently listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Concurrently with the Primary Offer, funds managed by Seventure Partners, historical shareholder of the Company since 2010, (together, the " Selling Shareholder ") have agreed to sell a maximum of 1,358,911 shares, representing a maximum amount of approximately €1.7 million (the " Secondary Offer " and together with the Primary Offer, the " Offer "). The funds managed by Seventure Partners will continue to support the development and growth of the Company. In this respect, they have committed to holding their residual stake for a minimum period of 15 months from the date of completion of the transaction.

BALYO (FR0013258399, Mnémonique : BALYO, éligible PEA-PME) (Paris:BALYO), (the " Company "), announces today the launch of a capital increase with cancellation of the preferential subscription right by placement to qualified French and international investors, in accordance with the 15 th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders dated May 20, 2021, and the decisions of the Board of Directors of the Company dated October 14, 2021 (the " Primary Offering ").

The final number of shares issued and sold, the amounts raised and sold and the exact dilution will be disclosed in the press release announcing the result of the Offer.

Bryan, Garnier & Co Limited1 is acting as Sole Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the transaction.

Reasons for the Primary Offer

"The latest structuring operational and commercial advances, in particular the signing of the partnership with Körber, support the interest of leading logistics players in our high value-added robotic solutions benefiting from extended technological functionalities. In order to accelerate our commercial deployment in 2022, we are aiming to strengthen our financial resources to capitalize on this momentum," said Pascal Rialland, Chairman and CEO of BALYO.

The proceeds of the Primary Offering are primarily intended to provide the Company with additional resources to finance sales and marketing expenses to accelerate the commercial ramp-up of the latest generation of robots in 2022 as well as additional R&D expenses related to the implementation of the the roadmap of new solutions. The funds raised will also be used for working capital related to the expected growth as well as the general financing needs of the Company, for a smaller portion, less than 20%, within the framework of the latter allocation. The Company also specifies that its available cash position prior to the launch of the transaction is sufficient to cover its financing needs for the year 2021. If the transaction is not successful or leads to a lower than expected amount, the commercial development would be done with more limited means and will consequently be slower.