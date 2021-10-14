checkAd

Legato Merger Corp. Receives Stockholder Approval for its Business Combination with Algoma Steel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK and SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. (“Legato”) (Nasdaq: LEGO), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma”), a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products, today announced that Legato's stockholders have approved the previously announced business combination transaction between Legato and Algoma (the “Merger”). The holders of approximately 74% of the shares of Legato common stock voted at the special stockholder meeting and approximately 92% of the shares voted were voted in favor the Merger.  The holders of 716 shares of Legato common stock validly exercised their redemption rights in connection with the Merger. Legato will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results.

The closing of the Merger is expected to occur as soon as reasonably practicable after the satisfaction or waiver by Algoma and Legato of all of the remaining closing conditions set out in the definitive agreements related to the Merger.  Currently the parties anticipate closing the Merger during the week of October 18th

Following the closing of the Merger, the common shares of Algoma are expected to trade on each of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the new symbol “ASTL”, and the warrants of Algoma will trade on the Nasdaq under the new symbol “ASTLW” and on the TSX under the new symbol “ASTL.WT.”  In addition, each Legato unit (Nasdaq: LEGOU) will be separated into one Algoma common share and one warrant to purchase one Algoma common share following the closing of the Merger and the units will no longer trade or be listed as units.

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

