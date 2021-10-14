Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

FDJ 9-Month Revenue up 8%; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – FDJ 9-month revenue EUR 1,611 million, up 8%FDJ nine months stakes of €13.7 billion, up 9%FDJ confirms its outlook for 2021, namely revenue of €2.2 billion on the basis of stakes of approximately €18.8 billion, and an EBITDA margin …



