FDJ 9-Month Revenue up 8%; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – FDJ 9-month revenue EUR 1,611 million, up 8%FDJ nine months stakes of €13.7 billion, up 9%FDJ confirms its outlook for 2021, namely revenue of €2.2 billion on the basis of stakes of approximately €18.8 billion, and an EBITDA margin …

  • (PLX AI) – FDJ 9-month revenue EUR 1,611 million, up 8%
  • FDJ nine months stakes of €13.7 billion, up 9%
  • FDJ confirms its outlook for 2021, namely revenue of €2.2 billion on the basis of stakes of approximately €18.8 billion, and an EBITDA margin greater than or equal to 22%
