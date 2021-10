DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Bond

Polyus Finance Plc: Closing of USD 700 million Eurobonds offering



14.10.2021 / 17:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION SUBJECT TO CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS. THESE WRITTEN MATERIALS ARE NOT, AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES ARE TO BE CONSTRUED AS, AN ADVERTISING OR AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO MAKE OFFERS TO SELL, PURCHASE, EXCHANGE OR OTHERWISE TRANSFER OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF RUSSIAN SECURITIES LAWS OR TO OR FOR THE BENEFIT OF ANY PERSONS OR ENTITIES RESIDENT, INCORPORATED, ESTABLISHED OR HAVING THEIR USUAL RESIDENCE IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR ANY PERSONS LOCATED WITHIN THE TERRITORY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, WHO ARE NOT "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" (THE "RUSSIAN QIS") WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 51.2 OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERAL LAW "ON THE SECURITIES MARKET" NO. 39-FZ DATED 22 APRIL 1996, AS AMENDED, AND MUST NOT BE DISTRIBUTED OR CIRCULATED INTO THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, OR MADE AVAILABLE IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, TO ANY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RUSSIAN QIS, UNLESS AND TO THE EXTENT THEY ARE OTHERWISE PERMITTED TO ACCESS SUCH INFORMATION UNDER RUSSIAN LAW. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED IN RUSSIA OR ADMITTED TO PLACEMENT AND/OR PUBLIC CIRCULATION IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT TO BE MADE PUBLICLY AVAILABLE IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. THE SECURITIES ARE NOT INTENDED FOR "OFFERING", "PLACEMENT" OR "CIRCULATION" (EACH AS DEFINED IN RUSSIAN SECURITIES LAWS) IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY RUSSIAN LAW.





14 October 2021

Closing of USD 700 million Eurobonds offering

Polyus Finance plc (the "Issuer"), an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that the Issuer has closed and settled the issuance of USD 700 million notes due 14 October 2028 with a coupon of 3.25% per annum (the "Notes"). The Notes are guaranteed by PJSC Polyus and Joint Stock Company Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.