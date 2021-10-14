checkAd

EQS-News Invitation to Dufry's Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update

Invitation to Dufry's Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Third Quarter Trading Update 2021 Conference Call on October 28, 2021 at 14:30 CET.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The call will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Telephone & Webcast

Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call and webcast here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. The access to the webcast platform will be available on Dufry's Investor Relations website. A playback option will be available until November 28, 2021.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

Dufry will publish its Third Quarter Trading Update on October 28, 2021, at 7am CET.

For further information please contact:  
   

Dr. Kristin Köhler
Global Head
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 22
kristin.koehler@dufry.com

Renzo Radice
Global Head Corporate
Communications & Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 19
renzo.radice@dufry.com

 
Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
 

248c57cc-d33d-4ca8-932e-0db0db710908

Social Responsibility
Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.


