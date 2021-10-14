SpineGuard Reports Third-quarter 2021 Revenue

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that its revenue was € 1.0 M in the third quarter and € 3.25 M YTD.

Pierre JEROME, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of SpineGuard, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the spinal device market in the third quarter due to both the emergence of the Delta variant and healthcare labor shortage. Despite this new transitory tension on surgical activity, we have been delivering very encouraging growth overseas since the beginning of the year and the strengthening of our US commercial organization is well on the way with two additional strong hires in September. In the last few weeks, we participated in four international congresses including the NASS (North American Spine Society) annual meeting in Boston at the end of September. The new DSG Connect platform, which has cleared in Europe, the United States and most recently in Brazil, has generated considerable interest at each of these important events from surgeons, agents, and distributors who see real value added for surgeons training, clinical data collection and medico-legal recording. These congresses also offered a valuable opportunity to exchange face to face with potential strategic partners particularly on our latest major advances in robotics.”