EXEL Industries expands Board of Directors to bolster commitment to CSR and sustainability

PRESS RELEASE                                                                the 14th of October , 2021

EXEL Industries expands Board of Directors to bolster commitment to CSR and sustainability

On the 28th of September, 2021, the EXEL Industries Group Board of Directors approved the plan to enlarge the Board of Directors.

The Group wishes to be in line with the European ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and position its business activities in order for them to positively contribute towards reaching this goal. Moreover, the digitization of processes and of customer relations has become a major priority.

Therefore, the Board of Directors wishes to welcome two new Directors who will help accelerate our progress on these matters.

Ella Etienne-Denoy is appointed Director to succeed Marie-Pierre du Cray-Sirieix as representative of the EXEL SAS family holding company. A graduate from ESSEC Business School and Mannheim University, Ella is an entrepreneur committed to achieving positive impact. She is an expert in CSR / sustainability, ESG and digital  impact-driven startups. She is Chairwoman of Green Soluce, a company that helps public and private sector organizations transform by embracing the green transition through bold solutions. 

Sonia Trocme-Le Page, whose appointment will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2022, will be an Independent Director. Sonia graduated from Paris Dauphine University and holds an MBA from Baruch College. After pursuing a career in investment banking, Sonia co-founded and managed an international private equity advisory firm. She went on to create Nantucket Capital, providing ESG/impact advice and fundraising services to socially committed digital start-ups and impact funds. She is a board member of several ESG-focused companies.

Patrick Ballu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ella and Sonia to our Board of Directors, which will now include 43% women. Besides improving gender balance on the Board, their arrival heralds in a new phase in the development of our family-owned group by integrating CSR considerations and the demands and aspirations of the younger generations. I am convinced they will make a valuable contribution towards achieving our goals.” 

About EXEL Industries:

The EXEL Industries group is a listed family-owned company, founded and managed by Patrick Ballu and his family since 1952. EXEL Industries is a French industrial group whose ambition is to design, manufacture and market equipment goods and associated services that enable its customers to increase efficiency, productivity, or contribute to the pleasure of living, and to achieve their environmental and societal objectives.

EXEL Industries employs approximately 3 500 people spread across 34 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) / indice EnterNext  PEA-PME 150 (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

This press release is available in Frech and in English on the website www.exel-industries.com

Yves BELEGAUD
Group Chief Executive Officer Yves.belegaud@exel-industries.com 		Thomas GERMAIN
Group Chief Financial Officer/ Investor Relations direction.communication@exel-industries.com

