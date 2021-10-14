checkAd

MANUTAN GROUP continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 18:00  |  13   |   |   

Gonesse, October 14th 2021

MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamics
A record of 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

In thousands of euros Turnover at the end of September 2021 Turnover at the end of September 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020
Total turnover 819 874 779 705 225 678 219 007 200 825 184 458 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023

Over the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 819.9 million compared to € 779.7 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2% (+4.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a currency effect of +0.1% and a day effect of +0.3%, no scope effect).

During Q4 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.0% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020. This increase amounted to +2.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.69% and a day effect of -0.02%). Turnover therefore stood at € 225.7 million compared to € 219.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :

€ thousands Turnover at the end of September 2021 Turnover at the end of September 2021 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020
Enterprises 620 972 593 705 153 586 145 202 157 038 147 466 150 535 152 078 159 812 148 959
South 289 200 284 905 69 374 68 427 73 254 75 285 69 473 69 506 77 099 71 687
Centre 154 424 143 552 38 777 35 799 38 103 33 448 38 645 38 693 38 899 35 613
West 116 806 106 454 30 704 27 954 29 878 24 583 28 062 27 065 28 162 26 852
North 37 024 35 160 8 514 8 165 9 917 8 897 8 982 9 104 9 611 8 995
East 23 517 23 634 6 216 4 858 5 887 5 253 5 373 7 710 6 041 5 812
Local Authorities 198 903 186 000 72 092 73 805 43 787 36 992 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064
South 198 903 186 000 72 092 73 805 43 787 36 992 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064
TOTAL 819 874 779 705 225 678 219 007 200 825 184 458 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023


At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Financial Year
Enterprises +7.5% +1.1% +3.3% +4.8% +4.2%
South +6.2% +1.4% -5.7% +1.4% +0.8%
Centre +8.7% +1.5% +12.1% +8.3% +7.5%
West +9.8% +8.4% +18.2% +5.1% +10.1%
North +4.9% -1.6% +4.1% +2.5% +2.5%
East +8.4% -26.2% +7.0% +27.9% +0.9%
Local Authorities +7.0% +16.0% +14.2% -2.3% +6.5%
South +7.0% +16.0% +14.2% -2.3% +6.5%
TOTAL +7.4% +3.4% +5.5% +2.4% +4.7%
  • All the areas of the Enterprises division are growing in the fourth quarter. This growth is driven by a very strong dynamic of animation and extension of all product ranges, with the exception of sales of Covid products, which are mechanically in sharp decline.
  • The business of the Local Authorities division fell slightly in the fourth quarter mainly due to a one-off delay in deliveries, the level of orders remaining solid and in line with our expectations.

As the Group's fundamental strengths remain solid, its priorities remain focused on pursuing its growth dynamic and implementing its development strategy. This desire is reflected in particular in the expansion of its storage capacities and the deployment of its hybrid business model. This model combines e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

   *********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2020/2021
scheduled for December 2nd 2021 (after market closure)


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MANUTAN GROUP continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year Gonesse, October 14th 2021 MANUTAN GROUPTurnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamicsA record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year In thousands of eurosTurnover at the end of September 2021Turnover at the end of September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Dream Industrial REIT Announces $250 Million Equity Offering, and Provides Update on 5 Million ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...