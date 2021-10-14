checkAd

Increase of 2021 9 months revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 18:08  |  12   |   |   


Press Release         Ecully, 14 October, 2021 6 pm


Revenue as of September 2021 (9 months) : +27%
Continued growth in the third quarter

In thousands of euros 2021* 2020 % Variation
Q1 revenue 864 1 039 -17%
Q2 revenue 1,021 404 +153%
Q3 revenue 1,060 868 +22%
9-month revenue 2,945 2,312 +27%
Proforma 9-month revenue** 3,200 2,312 38%

* Figures not audited including revenue from Distimp since its acquisition date, i.e., from 26 June, 2021 through 30 September, 2021, representing €177 k.
** The unaudited proforma revenue includes the revenue from Distimp as from 1 January 2021.

After a dynamic 2nd quarter, Spineway consolidated its growth in Q3 with revenues of €1.1m, an improvement or 22% as compared to Q3 2020, bringing 9-month activity to 2.9m (+27%). The Group is thus seeing an increase in its sales activity across all of its operating regions, excluding the USA. Moreover, the more favourable sales mix, oriented towards implants and higher value-added product lines, should contribute to improving the Group’s margins.

Latin America remains the Group’s leading contributor (48% of Group sales) and saw its sales at the end of September rise to €1.4m, i.e., an increase of +39% as compared to the same period last year.
Sales in Europe amounted to €0.6m, up 19%, driven by the integration of Distimp in June 2021.
Asia (21% of Group sales) grew by 22% at the end of September with sales of €0.6m.

To date, Spineway’s cash position amounts to €15m1, which reinforces the Group’s investment capacity to pursue its strategic plan of becoming a European spinal surgery specialist. Spineway remains attentive to any external growth opportunity that could offer value-creating synergies through a strengthening of its positions or a diversification of its implant range.

Despite the on-going pandemic situation in some regions of the world, a solid cash position and a good business trend as compared to 2020 is allowing Spineway to continue reorganizing and structuring its teams to support the deployment of its strategic plan.

Upcoming: Spineway conference end of November/beginning of December

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts:



SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday



New number (not surcharged)

+33 (0)806 706 060

Eligible PEA / PME

ALSPW


Euronext Growth

AELIUM Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr


1 Following the last drawdown of a €1.7 M OCABSA line on 10/11/21 as part of the financing agreement signed with Negma on 18 October, 2019. All elements relating to this financing as well as the details of related conversions are available on the website.


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Increase of 2021 9 months revenue Press Release         Ecully, 14 October, 2021 – 6 pm Revenue as of September 2021 (9 months) : +27%Continued growth in the third quarter In thousands of euros2021*2020% Variation Q1 revenue8641 039-17%Q2 revenue1,021404+153%Q3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Dream Industrial REIT Announces $250 Million Equity Offering, and Provides Update on 5 Million ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...