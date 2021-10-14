checkAd

Oshkosh Corporation to announce fourth quarter and full year earnings October 28, 2021

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will issue its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of October 28.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products, London and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

