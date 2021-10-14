checkAd

Kvika banki hf. Market making agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 18:15  |  16   |   |   

Kvika Banki hf. (“Kvika”) has signed a new agreement with Arion banki hf. (“Arion”) under which Arion will continue to act as a market maker for shares issued by Kvika on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market under the market ticker symbol KVIKA. The agreement replaces an earlier market making agreement between the parties.

Under the agreement Arion will quote bids and offers for Kvika's shares in the trading system of Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on any business day before the market opens, a minimum of 1,000,000 shares. Quotes shall be renewed as quickly as possible, and always within 10 minutes of having been accepted in full and the deviation from last price shall not exceed 3.0%. Arion is obliged to buy or sell up to 5,000,000 shares on any trading day.

The bid-offer spread shall be determined by the tick size table set forth by Nasdaq Iceland with the bid-ask spread as close to 1.50% as possible but not lower than 1.45%. If the price of Kvika's shares changes by 5.0% or more on the same trading day, Arion is authorized to increase the bid-offer spread to 3.0% for the remainder of that day.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel. +354 540 3200.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Market making agreement Kvika Banki hf. (“Kvika”) has signed a new agreement with Arion banki hf. (“Arion”) under which Arion will continue to act as a market maker for shares issued by Kvika on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market under the market ticker symbol KVIKA. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Dream Industrial REIT Announces $250 Million Equity Offering, and Provides Update on 5 Million ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...