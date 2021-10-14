checkAd

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Market is predicted to accrue Earnings worth 17.2 USD Billion by 2026 - Zion Market Research - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations (AIOps) Market – By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public Sector, And Energy & Utilities), By Application (Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Analysis, And Real-Time Analytics), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026" According to the report, The global Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) market, which was estimated at about 4.03 USD Billion in 2019 and is predicted to accrue earnings worth 17.2 USD Billion by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly over 32% during 2020-2026.

Artificial intelligence for IT operations tool relates data across network, infrastructure, and myriad applications. Furthermore, it makes use of advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning for delivering higher proportion of visibility as well as data-based recommendations. In addition to this, large-scale utility of online experience monitoring systems by giant firms for detecting infrastructure and various applications will create lucrative growth avenues for artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) industry over the assessment period.

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Market: Growth Drivers

AIOps applies advanced analytics & machine learning tools for recognizing patterns in automation data and service desks, thereby driving market trends. In addition to this, artificial intelligence is utilized for IT functions for enhancing performance as well as improving its access on-premises & cloud. Apparently, AI minimizes noise as well as prioritizes critical operations of the firms. All these aforementioned aspects will open new dimensions of growth for artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) market in the forthcoming years.

