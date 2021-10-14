New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jorge Leone, and Sean Taylor, North American FAS Manager of GenScript, will conduct a webinar discussing the importance of the cPass SARS-COV-2 neutralizing antibody test as a “New Paradigm for Measuring Immunity in a Pre- and Post-Vaccination Era” for members of AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (“AMDA”).

“Raising the awareness in the medical community of the importance of measuring COVID immunity through cPass, the only emergency use authorized neutralizing antibody test, is a critical part of our marketing efforts for Todos and our Provista Laboratory,” said Jorge Leon, PhD and Chief Scientific Officer at Todos Medical. “AMDA’s membership needs to understand the importance of measuring immunity in order to make informed medical choices, especially in the most at-risk populations. We look forward to this exchange of ideas and the opportunity to expand our reach for providing cPass testing at Provista to this distinguished medical community.”

This talk will explore the key questions associated with how neutralizing antibody testing can provide biomarker-based answers to quantify a key marker of immunity for those previously infected with COVID and those who are vaccinated to determine whether 1) an immune response occurred, and 2) how long it is lasting in order to help physicians make key determinations about when booster shots may be needed. Increasing evidence supports the correlation between neutralizing antibody titers and protection from this dangerous virus. Recent studies show that less than 40% of immunocompromised and less than 70% of elderly (over 80 years of age) people who are fully vaccinated elicit these protective antibodies.