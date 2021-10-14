ServiceSource Experts to Share Best Practices for Virtual Selling at Technology & Services World 2021

“We are amid a great technological transformation that began a few years ago but has accelerated significantly through the pandemic. Customers are more informed and tech-savvy, and companies now have a plethora of digital tools and channels to connect with and educate these customers more intelligently, intently, and proactively. This paradigm shift means that the need for human connection or the coveted ‘moment of truth’ in a customer journey experience is now more important than ever,” said McCarter. “During this session, we will explore how to use best practices for virtual selling in today’s business-to-business climate.”

In the Expo Hall at Booth 115, company representatives will discuss how ServiceSource helps the world’s leading businesses create exceptional customer journey experiences (CJX) using its High-Performance Sales Methodology and an industry-leading combination of people, process, and data-powered insights. ServiceSource drives billions of dollars of incremental revenue for its clients each year using its inside sales, customer success, renewals, and channel management solutions that give its clients the ability to quickly scale resources, increase speed to market, and amplify growth.

Held virtually and on-site at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, TSW features the world’s leading tech companies discussing how to respond to today’s technology and services challenges and is an event of The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA). To learn more about ServiceSource at TSW, visit the company’s event page.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the success of our methodologies and solutions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ServiceSource, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

