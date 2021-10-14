checkAd

ServiceSource Experts to Share Best Practices for Virtual Selling at Technology & Services World 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 18:36  |  18   |   |   

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it will discuss its newest insights to equip today’s technology leaders with selling strategies for the digital era at Technology & Services World (TSW) Conference, Oct. 18-20.

During the event, ServiceSource’s Vice President of Global Account Management, Charlie McCarter, will present a speaking session entitled “Maximizing Customer Relationships in a Virtual World.”

“We are amid a great technological transformation that began a few years ago but has accelerated significantly through the pandemic. Customers are more informed and tech-savvy, and companies now have a plethora of digital tools and channels to connect with and educate these customers more intelligently, intently, and proactively. This paradigm shift means that the need for human connection or the coveted ‘moment of truth’ in a customer journey experience is now more important than ever,” said McCarter. “During this session, we will explore how to use best practices for virtual selling in today’s business-to-business climate.”

In the Expo Hall at Booth 115, company representatives will discuss how ServiceSource helps the world’s leading businesses create exceptional customer journey experiences (CJX) using its High-Performance Sales Methodology and an industry-leading combination of people, process, and data-powered insights. ServiceSource drives billions of dollars of incremental revenue for its clients each year using its inside sales, customer success, renewals, and channel management solutions that give its clients the ability to quickly scale resources, increase speed to market, and amplify growth.

Held virtually and on-site at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, TSW features the world’s leading tech companies discussing how to respond to today’s technology and services challenges and is an event of The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA). To learn more about ServiceSource at TSW, visit the company’s event page.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:

Website: http://www.servicesource.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/servicesource/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/servicesource

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the success of our methodologies and solutions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

ServiceSource, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

ServiceSource International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceSource Experts to Share Best Practices for Virtual Selling at Technology & Services World 2021 ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it will discuss its newest insights to equip today’s technology leaders with selling strategies for the digital era at Technology & Services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21ServiceSource Signs Worldwide Contract With Dropbox
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten