The JetBlue Foundation Opens its Fall Granting Application Cycle to Eligible STEM & Aviation Educational Programs

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced the next granting cycle from the JetBlue Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity entity focused on increasing diversity within the aviation industry’s talent pipeline. Educational programs with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aviation may apply here through November 1, 2021 for grants up to $50,000 each, based on criteria, need and project scope. (a)

“Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic is a renewed global spotlight on the importance of science and technology,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation. “Despite the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, the JetBlue Foundation has continued to offer non-stop support to future aviators, including virtual programming, mentorship and resources. This support has directly helped several budding STEM educational programs keep their doors open. We’re focused on empowering students, providing access, and helping to remove barriers to entry into careers in aviation. This, in turn, creates opportunities for a more diverse future for our industry.”

The JetBlue Foundation is the first airline foundation focused solely on supporting aviation and STEM education, and seeks out programs that offer programming geared toward communities traditionally underrepresented in these areas, including women and girls, racial/ethnic minority groups and veterans.

The JetBlue Foundation is independent from JetBlue and has a separate Board of Directors and an Advisory Committee, both comprised of JetBlue crewmembers from across the airline. Grants are provided directly from the JetBlue Foundation. Although the JetBlue Foundation is separate from JetBlue, both are aligned in efforts to help diversify the STEM fields that fuel the airline. The Foundation is company-sponsored, with supplemental support coming from select JetBlue business partners, and tax-deductible donations directly from JetBlue crewmembers who are interested in nurturing students’ STEM interests and inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals.

Granting criteria

Applications will be accepted from qualified educational organizations to sponsor STEM and/or certification programs in one or more of the following areas of study:

  • Aviation technology
  • Aviation engineering
  • Aviation operations
  • Aviation maintenance
  • Sustainable and environmental programs in aviation

These programs must serve one or more communities that are underrepresented in aviation, including:

