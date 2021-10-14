Apache Corporation Donates More Than 55,000 Trees to 66 Nonprofit Organizations

"This year, we have identified incredible organizations to partner with for our annual Tree Grant Program. We are excited for the planting season to begin and look forward to working with our grant recipients in Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “Our Tree Grant Program helps us contribute to enhancing community and public green spaces, conserving natural habitats, and beautifying neighborhoods in the areas where we live and work.”

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the donation of more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Since 2005, approximately 4.8 million trees have been granted to over 900 non-profit charitable partners and government agencies in the U.S. Plantings from this year’s grants will begin this month and will continue through May 2022.

This year's grants span numerous initiatives including reforestation, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Bayou Teche National Refuge in Louisiana, partnering with groups such as Tree New Mexico to create greenspaces for underserved communities, supporting conservation projects such as the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas, and wildlife habitat preservation in South Texas through the Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

“Through tree grants from Apache Corporation, Harris County Precinct 4’s Legacy Trees Project has expanded tree planting projects beyond our parks system and into communities as part of the Foster A Legacy Tree program,” said Texas resident and Harris County Precinct 4 arborist Laura Medick. “I am excited to see not only the growth of the trees but also the growth of community involvement in planting and caring for trees. When we create our own pocket of greatness, together we can leave a legacy for the future.”

Exploration Green Conservancy, a community green space and stormwater retention facility in Houston, TX, is working to convert an abandoned golf course into a green space for nature and area residents. “Apache's donation of 100 native trees will allow us to create a wooded area from what is now an open field, increasing the biological diversity and providing habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife species," said David Sharp, vice-chairman, Exploration Green Conservancy.