Financial Advisors Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig join UBS in Missoula, MT

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry,” said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of capabilities, advisors like Scott and Joe will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Scott Seifert has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager, after serving as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Scott has 33 years of experience in the financial services industry and works directly with families, executives, and business owners to assist them in achieving their financial goals. He holds a business degree from the University of Montana and holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner, that he obtained from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. In his local community, Scott is a Missoula Chamber Ambassador with the Missoula Chamber of Commerce. He is a Polson, Montana native and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.

Joe Hertig has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of the Desert Mountain Montana Market, after serving as a Vice President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Joe graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance in 1996. In his local community, Joe is involved with the local church, is a coach for the Missoula Mammoths, and serves as a board member for Missoula Sunrise Rotary and the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He resides in Missoula with his wife of 29 years and their two children.

