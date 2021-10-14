checkAd

Financial Advisors Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig join UBS in Missoula, MT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 18:50  |  20   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors, Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig, have joined the firm in Missoula, Montana. Scott and Joe jointly manage $485 million in client assets.

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry,” said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of capabilities, advisors like Scott and Joe will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,39€
Hebel 13,67
Ask 1,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,72€
Hebel 13,15
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Scott Seifert has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager, after serving as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Scott has 33 years of experience in the financial services industry and works directly with families, executives, and business owners to assist them in achieving their financial goals. He holds a business degree from the University of Montana and holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner, that he obtained from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. In his local community, Scott is a Missoula Chamber Ambassador with the Missoula Chamber of Commerce. He is a Polson, Montana native and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.

Joe Hertig has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of the Desert Mountain Montana Market, after serving as a Vice President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Joe graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance in 1996. In his local community, Joe is involved with the local church, is a coach for the Missoula Mammoths, and serves as a board member for Missoula Sunrise Rotary and the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He resides in Missoula with his wife of 29 years and their two children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial Advisors Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig join UBS in Missoula, MT UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors, Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig, have joined the firm in Missoula, Montana. Scott and Joe jointly manage $485 million in client assets. “We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21BARCLAYS stuft UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
11.10.21UBS and Hello Alice Launch Grant Program to Bridge the Funding Gap for Female Founders of Color
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.10.21Financial Advisors Michael Valenti and Samantha Maley join UBS in Rochester, NY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Advisor Jonathan Beukelman Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Launches Collective Philanthropy Initiative to Help Clients Address Critical Global Issues
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21JEFFERIES stuft UBS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.10.21Aktien Europa: Hohe Verluste wegen Inflationssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte